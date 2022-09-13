Robert Andrich, Moussa Diaby’s late equalizer helped Bayer Leverkusen thrash Atletico Madrid 2-0

Leverkusen’s German midfielder Robert Andrich (C) celebrates scoring the opening goal with his team mates during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid in Leverkusen, western Germany, on September 13, 2022 – AFP

Robert Andrich and Moussa Diaby scored late goals to give Bayer Leverkusen a 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Leverkusen scored twice in the final six minutes to secure only their second victory of the year and overtake Atletico Madrid to move into second place in Group B, leaving the Spanish team reeling.

Midway through the first half, defender Edmond Tapsoba appeared to handball, and Atletico were unfortunate not to have been awarded a penalty.

Although the replay showed that the ball had struck Tapsoba’s outstretched arm in the box, English official Michael Oliver declined to award a penalty after a lengthy discussion with the video assistant referee.

After the break, the home team should have seized the lead, but two quick woodwork shots prevented that from happening.

In a one-on-one situation with Atletico goalkeeper Ivo Grbic, Patrik Schick struck the crossbar from close range before Adam Hlozek headed the rebound onto the post.

Before Andrich and Diaby scored two smash-and-grab goals in the game’s dying minutes, both teams had more chances to go in front.

On minute 84, Andrich scored from outside the penalty area, and three minutes later, Diaby finished off a vicious counterattack to score the second.

On October 4, Atletico will play host to Club Brugge, the top team in Group B, while Leverkusen will go to Porto.

