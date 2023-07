The 43-year-old is impressing owner Tony Bloom and CEO Paul Barber, and negotiations are going well.

De Zerbi, a former Napoli player who excelled during his three years as coach at Sassuolo in Italy, plans to bring his coaching staff with him, albeit everyone would need work permits.

Since Sami Hyypia’s resignation in 2014, Brighton, one of the Premier League’s most reliable teams, has only had two permanent managers.

Since Potter left, their games against Bournemouth and Crystal Palace were postponed, and they haven’t played.

On October 1, they take on Liverpool at Anfield.