Robin Uthappa announces retirement from International cricket

Robin Uthappa has retired from all forms of international and Indian cricket.

The 36-year-old will be free to take up assignments in overseas T20 leagues.

He obtained an NOC from the last state he played for in domestic cricket.

Advertisement

Robin Uthappa, a player from India’s 2004 Under-19 World Cup group, made his international debut in 2006 and played 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is.

He was a member of the group that won the first T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007. Along with winning the IPL twice—with the Chennai Super Kings in 2021 and the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014—he also won several other domestic championships with Karnataka.

It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GvWrIx2NRs — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) September 14, 2022

Advertisement

Uthappa, who is now 36, began his domestic career in 2002-03 with Karnataka and finished it in the shortened 2020-21 season with Kerala. He additionally played for Saurashtra in the 2017–18 and 2018–19 campaigns.

In 142 first-class games, he scored 9446 runs with 22 centuries while averaging nearly 41, and in 203 one-day games, he added another 6534 runs with 16 hundreds while averaging 35.31. He scored 7272 runs and averaged 133.08 in 291 T20 games, the last of which he participated in for Super Kings in the 2022 IPL.

The Super Kings, Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Pune Warriors India, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Rajasthan Royals were just a few of the clubs he played for during the IPL’s 15 seasons. In 205 IPL games, he scored 4952 runs, batting at a 130.35 strike rate and average 27.51.

Uthappa was sacked shortly after the 2007 T20 World Cup due to poor play. He had gained worldwide recognition in 2006 with to his aggressive batting style.

He completed a rare treble with Karnataka, who won the Ranji Trophy, the Irani Cup, and the Vijay Hazare Trophy in the 2013–14 season, the year before he played his final few games for India.

Advertisement

He followed that up with a prolific IPL for Knight Riders in 2014, ending the season as the tournament’s leading run-scorer with a tally of 660 runs at a strike rate of 138.

He was rewarded with a return to the Indian team for tours of Zimbabwe and Bangladesh in 2014 and 2015, but the meagre profits forced him to leave once more.

In the interim, he led the Ranji Trophy run chart as Karnataka became the first home team to repeat its championship trifecta in 2014–15.

Advertisement Also Read Evin Lewis returns: West Indies announce squad for T20 world cup West Indies announces squad for T20 world cup. West Indies will play... Advertisement