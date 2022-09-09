Rodrigo Esteves as physical trainer of men’s football, reports PFF

Pakistan Football League (PFF) announced on Thursday.

That Rodrigo Esteves dos Santos has joined.

Pakistan Men’s football team as an physical trainer.

Rodrigo Esteves dos Santos joined the Athletic Club of Carazinho as an physical trainer for Under 17 of every 2017.

He had likewise been related with Paulista Football Club as an actual mentor for Under 20 out of 2018.

After completing his education in 2015 in Brazil, he worked with various football clubs in Brazil where he trained numerous footballers with his great skills.

Besides, as an actual mentor for Under 15, 20 and 23, he likewise shared his strategies in Ska Brasil Football Club from 2019 to 2021.

Presently he has assumed liability of the Pakistan men’s football crew as an actual coach and he is confident of preparing and prepping Pakistani football in the most ideal way.

Sharing his views for men in green, he said: “It is an immense pleasure for me to join the Pakistan team as a physical trainer, I appreciate the Pakistan Football Federation which trusted in my abilities and provided me with an opportunity to train them according to international standards and prepare them well for the international events and enable them to give their best against the best in the business.”



“I will try my best to serve the boys in a supporting way and use all my transitions to make them one of the best sides of Asia in the first attempt. They are talented and capable of excelling at the international level and with proper guidance and training, the same lot can be made one of the best sides in South Asia,” Rodrigo added.