Roger Federer reveals his retirement news after next week’s Laver Cup.

GENEVA: Roger Federer will announce his retirement after next the Laver Cup the following week,. He acknowledged that his struggles with a knee issue had caused him to end his illustrious tennis career.

Rivals like Rafael Nadal and others paid tribute to the 41-year-old Swiss legend, while Serena Williams welcomed him to the “retirement club.”

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion and one of tennis’ greatest players, hasn’t competed since losing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 2021, following which he underwent his third knee operation in 18 months.

Federer sent a statement on social media on Thursday announcing that the Laver Cup in London the following week will be his final ATP competition.

He wrote, “The last 24 years on tour have been an incredible adventure,”

“While it sometimes feels like it went by in 24 hours, it has also been so deep and magical that it seems as if I have already lived a lifetime.”

Federer said his body had basically told him it was time to retire because of his knee issues, which limited him to just three of the 11 Grand Slam tournaments held since the beginning of 2020.

He wrote, “I´ve worked hard to return to full competitive form,”

“But I also know my body´s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.

“Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career.”

Following the 40-year-old Williams’ retirement following a third-round loss at the US Open at the beginning of the month, tennis has now lost two legends in quick succession.

Williams, who won 23 major titles wrote statement in his Instagram post, “I wanted to find the perfect way to say this, as you so eloquently put this game to rest — perfectly done, just like your career,”

“I have always looked up to you and admired you. Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people — including me — and we will never forget.”

Whereas Nadal said, “an honour” to face him.

The duo engaged in 40 games together, including nine Grand Slam finals, with Nadal dominating with a 24-16 record.

Nadal tweeted, “It´s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world,”

“It´s been a pleasure but also an honour and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.”

Wimbledon also gave Federer a generous tribute in honor of him winning eight titles there, which is a record for a man.

Wimbledon tweeted, “Roger, where do we begin?”

“It´s been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word.

“We will so miss the sight of you gracing our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you, for the memories and joy you have given to so many.”

Carlos Alcaraz, a teenager who recently won the US Open to become the youngest-ever world number one tennis player, paid tribute on Twitter with a broken heart emoji.

The Laver Cup team competition in London the following week promises to be an emotional farewell for the “Big Four,” who have dominated men’s tennis for the previous 20 years.Andy Murray, a two-time Wimbledon champion, Rafael Nadal, who owns the male Grand Slam record with 22 victories, Novak Djokovic, who has 21 major victories, and these other players will compete as Team Europe.

Federer also paid them respects.

He said, “I was lucky enough to play so many epic matches that I will never forget,”

“We battled fairly, with passion and intensity, and I always tried my best to respect the history of the game.

“I feel extremely grateful. We pushed each other, and together we took tennis to new levels.”

Federer had expressed hope to play in one more Wimbledon match in July. He leaves with regrets but adds that he enjoyed a life that many people would find admirable.

Federer said, “This is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything the tour has given me,”

“But, at the same time, there is so much to celebrate.

“I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth.

“I was given a special talent to play tennis and I did it at a level that I never imagined for much longer than I ever thought possible.”

Federer last competed in a major final at Wimbledon three years ago and lost to Djokovic despite having two championship points. Federer won his last Slam victory at the 2018 Australian Open.

