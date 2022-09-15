Roger Federer to retire in September

Roger Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam singles champion.

Will retire from high level tennis after the Laver Cup in London this month.

Roger Federer, 41, has not played a single match since Wimbledon 2021, after which he had a third knee operation. "My body's message to me lately has been clear," Roger Federer said.

“I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career.”

He added: “To the game of tennis, I love you and will never leave you.”

Only Rafael Nadal of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia have more men’s Grand Slam singles titles than Roger Federer, each with 22 majors.

Federer made his professional debut in 1998 at the age of 16, and in 2003, he captured his first Grand Slam championship at Wimbledon.

At the All England Club, he finishes his career with an All-Time High of eight men’s singles victories.

At the 2018 Australian Open, Federer won his final Grand Slam championship, making history as the second-oldest man to ever win a major singles event during the Open era at the age of 36.

He held the top spot on the ATP Tour for 310 weeks during his career after initially reaching that position in 2004, a record that wasn’t broken until Djokovic did so in February 2021.

