Roger Federer’s trophy-filled career came to an end in failure.

Roger Federer’s trophy-filled career came to an end on Friday with a loss, but this time the outcome didn’t really matter as the Swiss master retired to tears and applause.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner made his comeback after more than a year away to play opposite Rafa Nadal, the Spaniard with whom he established one of tennis’ most compelling rivalries, with a sellout crowd of 17,500 at London’s O2 Arena cheering him on.

Federer had a chance to win the Laver Cup doubles match after the clock struck midnight when he served at match point in a nail-biting tiebreak, but the script was ripped up by Americans Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

Team World prevailed 4-6 7-6 11-9 thanks to Sock’s forehand winner. The fans stood to honor the 41-year-old Federer, whose elegance, charisma, and sportsmanship have graced tennis and transcended sport throughout the course of his 24-year career, after a brief period of startled quiet filled the full arena.

Federer controlled his emotions and displayed flashes of his signature wizardry during a hard contested match.

However, as Ellie Goulding sang and a video of Federer’s accomplishments was projected on the dark court, the tears began to fall.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when his parents Lynette and Robert, wife Mirka, kids Leo, Lenny, Myla, and Charlene hugged him.

“We’ll find a way to overcome this. The day has been fantastic. I told the boys that I’m delighted, not depressed “Federer, who declared last week that this would be his final competition after battling a knee ailment, said.

Everything was the last time, he said, “I relished fixing my shoelaces one more time.” Playing with Rafa and being surrounded by all the legends and greats.

As Federer thanked his wife, he started to cry.

“She had the opportunity to stop me a very long time ago, but she chose not to. It’s incredible that she kept me going and let me play; thank you “said he.

After British favorite Andy Murray had fought against Australian Alex De Minaur for two and a half hours, but lost, Federer made his anxiously anticipated final entrance.

Murray became a household name because to his two Wimbledon victories, but the night belonged to Federer, who ranks among Pele, Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan, and Muhammad Ali in the pantheon of athletic legends.

Standing-room-only crowds have attended even his practice sessions here, and soon after 10 p.m., he and Nadal entered the vast arena together to an electrifying atmosphere.

“Even though I’ve done this countless times, this one feels unique. I appreciate everyone attending tonight “Earlier in the day, Federer published on Twitter.

Team activity

Laver, an Australian legend who gave Federer the idea for the team competition being held for the first time in London, was among those present.

The Clash’s London Calling blared out as Federer and Nadal, or “Fedal,” warmed up. Loud shouts greeted them as they entered the court.

The crowd cheered even more when Federer blocked a volley in the first game, his first competitive stroke since Hubert Hurkacz’s Wimbledon victory destroyed his hopes of winning a record-breaking ninth title on Centre Court.

Video boards during commercial breaks featured memorable moments from Federer’s career along with tributes from Nadal and his mother.

However, this was not an exhibition game.

The pantomime villains for the evening, American teammates Sock and Tiafoe, tested Federer’s fortitude by hitting the Swiss master with a few lusty hits.

Despite spending a lot of time away from the court, Federer was still able to compete in just about every situation, displaying his silky shot-making and deft movement.

The legendary duo, who have won 42 Grand Slam tournaments and have a combined age of 77, prevailed in the opening set by breaking Tiafoe’s serve. But as Federer and Nadal started to falter, the Americans evened the score.

As Federer and Nadal fought their way to the victory the occasion deserved during the championship tiebreak, chants of “Let’s go, Roger, let’s go” echoed throughout the crowded stands.

Even the tennis gods were powerless to grant Federer one final triumph, but nothing could dim the glow of a night spent honoring a man who helped usher in a golden age of tennis.

Federer, who reached previously unheard-of heights and completely rewrote the record books, stated, “It still feels like a party for me and that’s exactly what I hoped for.” “I would go through with the exact same journey again.

