Rubel Hossain announces retirement from Test cricket

Rubel Hossain, a quick fast bowler for Bangladesh, made his Test cricket retirement announcement on Sunday.

Hussain explained on social media that he felt the need to offer young people more opportunity, thus he made the decision to stop playing in the game’s longest format.

Hussain posted on Facebook that he had formally retired from Test cricket and had sent a letter to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

He declared, “I believe that our squad will be stronger if the young fast bowlers receive more opportunities.” To give the younger generation more opportunities in Test cricket, I have chosen to withdraw from the game.

At the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St. Vincent, Hossain played his debut Test match for Bangladesh against the West Indies National Cricket Team in July 2009.

In that contest, which Bangladesh won by a margin of 95 runs, Hossain was able to secure three wickets.

Hussain played 27 Tests for Bangladesh during a 13-year period beginning with his Test debut in 2009. He hasn't participated in a Test match in the previous two years, and his last Test appearance was in February 2020 against Pakistan. In his Test career, Hossain performed the best, capturing 5 wickets for 166 runs. He managed to grab five wickets just once in his 36-wicket Test cricket career. He stated that it was a significant accomplishment for me to be able to play in 27 Tests for Bangladesh.