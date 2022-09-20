Russia banned from Euro cup 2024, UEFA confirms

Russia have been banned from qualification for Euro 2024.

Following the invasion of Ukraine, the draw for the tournament.

Will be held in Germany, will take place in Frankfurt on 9 October. Advertisement

Russia has been disqualified from competing in the Euro cup 2024 tournament as a result of its invasion of Ukraine, according to UEFA.

Since the war started in February, the nation and its clubs have been barred from participating in UEFA and FIFA events.

On October 9 in Frankfurt, the qualification draw for Euro cup 2024, which Germany will host, will take place.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed Russia’s appeals against the sanctions in July.

The UEFA executive committee initially decided to ban Russian teams on February 28, 2022, and the Court of Arbitration for Sport affirmed that choice on July 15, 2022.

In a statement, UEFA added: “Russia is therefore not included in the UEFA European Football Championship 2022-24 qualifying draw.”

Along with being barred from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Russia was also disqualified from the tournament’s March qualification play-offs.

Portugal took the women’s team’s berth at the European Championship this summer when Portugal was disqualified.

The nation’s club teams were barred from competing in the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League this year, while Uefa also terminated its sponsorship agreement with Russian energy giant Gazprom.

Originally scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg, the 2022 Champions League championship game was switched to Paris.\