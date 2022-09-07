Ruud eyes first win and world number one spot

Ruud is aiming to achieve a notable double.

Of winning his first major title and.

Becoming the new world number one.

Advertisement

Ruud, who was beaten by Nadal in the current year’s French Open final, said having the highest level on the line is giving .”

Additional inspiration” after he arrived at a first semi-final in New York.

The 23-year-old should make the final to get an opportunity of pipping Nadal to best position. If he somehow managed to meet Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz for the prize, the champ would become world number one.

“I had no clue I could be number one when I began this competition,” said Ruud. “It is something all youthful players contemplate.

“It’s a touch of additional inspiration to dive in and continue to battle. In the event that I am exceptionally fortunate I can leave New York as world number one.

“[But] I would rather not ponder it.”

Advertisement

Under the rooftop on a wet New York day, Ruud got off to an electric beginning. He took the principal set easily, going up 5-1 in the second and at final finishing off after 2019 semi-finalist Berrettini retaliated to 4-5.

The Italian, playing in his fifth sequential Grand Slam quarter-finals, broke from the get-go in the third set however neglected to change over two set focuses at 5-2.

What’s more, Ruud crushed spirit prior to compelling a tie-break, which he won in made style to arrive at his subsequent Grand Slam semi-finals.

Berrettini, who has been hampered by injury and sickness this season, was confused to clarify his unfortunate beginning for the match.

“I don’t have any idea what occurred,” he said. “He played a great match, and I played a genuinely horrendous match.

“Actually nothing I can express more than [it was] the most obviously awful day of the competition presumably in the main second. I wasn’t feeling my game. I wasn’t feeling my outlook. I think he was feeling better.”

Advertisement

Also Read India: chances of qualifying for finals after defeat against Pakistan India take on Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 match. India... Advertisement