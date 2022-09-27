Sajid Ali Sadpara creates history after summitting Mount Manaslu

Sajid Ali Sadpara is the first Pakistani alpinist to reach the summit of Mount Manaslu.

Sajid Ali Sadpara made history on Monday when he became the first Pakistani alpinist to reach the genuine summit of Mount Manaslu, the eighth highest peak in the world.

Sadpara’s team reported that he reached the summit of Manaslu before a massive avalanche trapped him near C4 that afternoon.

Last year, famed Nepalese mountaineer MingmaG stated that all prior summits of Manaslu’s peak were not the actual summit and that there is still some distance to go before reaching the mountain’s actual summit.

Following Mingma’s announcement, numerous climbers vying for separate records, including Pakistan’s Sirbaz Ali and Shehroze Kashef, revealed plans to re-summit Manaslu.

This season, Sajid Ali Sadpara, the son of the late Ali Sadpara, was among the climbers attempting to reach a real summit.

His team confirmed that Sajid reached the 8,163-meter top of Mount Manaslu on Monday afternoon without using supplemental oxygen.

According to Sajid’s expedition management organization, he had already surpassed 8,000m and was advancing when a massive avalanche struck the climbers on route C-4, forcing many other climbers to abandon their goals.