Sandeep Lamichhane arrest warrant issued suspended by board

Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane has been suspended.

Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN), following the issuance.

Arrest warrant in Kathmandu over a alleged case of coercion.

Sandeep Lamichhane has not featured in any of the three games for the side up until this point, and Tallawahs reported on Thursday.

That he would leave the competition with quick impact.

On Thursday, it was made public that a question against Lamichhane was lodged in a Kathmandu police station. At that time, Lamichhane was in the West Indies with the Jamaica Tallawahs squad for CPL 2022.

The assertion from CAN’s acting secretary Prashant Vikram Malla said that Lamichhane’s suspension would stay set up forthcoming a total investigation. It likewise said that Lamichhane has been called to answer to the police in Kathmandu, who are examining the grievance. The choice to suspend him was taken following a gathering of the CAN board.

Lamichhane tweeted a reaction, saying he was “taking leave” from the CPL and getting back to Nepal. He stressed his innocence and said he was prepared to confront the “baseless allegations”.

Lamichhane, 22, is seemingly Nepal’s most high-profile cricketer, the main one to have played in T20 associations all over the planet, including the IPL, Australia’s Huge Slam Association, the Bangladesh Head Association, the Lanka Chief Association and the Caribbean Head Association. His distinction developed dramatically when in January 2018, at age 17, he turned into the principal Nepalese player to be gobbled up at an IPL closeout, getting an offered of INR 20 lakh (at the time USD 31,000 approx.) from Delhi Daredevils.’

Since his international debut in May 2018, he has represented Nepal in 30 ODIs and 44 T20Is. One of the highlights for him was a take of 17 wickets in a Player-of-the-Tournament performance at 2018 WCL Division Two in Namibia, driving Nepal into the World Cup Qualifier for just the second time of all time. In December 2021, Lamichhane replaced Gyanendra Malla as Nepal’s captain, and is currently the 6th youngest man to captain an ODI team. Lamichhane is currently at present the second-fastest man to 50 ODI wickets and is the third-fastest man to 50 T20I wickets.

