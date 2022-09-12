Sarah Hunter protects RFU women’s pay cut

England captain Sarah Hunter has protected.

The Rugby Football Association’s decision to split.

Women’s ‘ match expenses for World Cup warm-up fixtures.

Advertisement

Sarah Hunter hailed the RFU’s interest in the ladies’ down, saying players consented to the cut ahead of time.

Players generally get £800 per Test, however are playing the United States and Ridges for £400 per game in September.

Players’ association the Women’s ‘ Rugby association (WRA) called to the RFU choice as “disheartening”.

The lower match expense was concurred by the players after conversations between the Rugby Players Affiliation (RPA) and the RFU.

“We agreed to it. We signed our contract months ago so that we wouldn’t have to have conversations around match fees,” said Hunter, whose side face Wales in Bristol on Wednesday.

“We just want to focus on the game on Wednesday then the World Cup, not on what the match fees are, what they could be or what they should be.

Advertisement

“Our focus is purely on our next game.”

Also Read Diego Costa: Wolves sign former Chelsea striker Wolves have signed former Chelsea striker Diego Costa. On a free transfer... Advertisement Advertisement