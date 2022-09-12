SA’s Mark Boucher to step down as head coach after T20 World Cup

Boucher was due to stay until the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

CSA says Boucher will leave “in order to pursue other opportunities”.

Later this month, Boucher will lead the squad on a white-ball tour of India and the T20 World Cup.

Advertisement

After the T20 World Cup in October and November, South Africa’s head coach Mark Boucher will resign, Cricket South Africa confirmed on Monday.

Boucher, who was nominated in 2019 under contentious circumstances, was supposed to hold the position until the conclusion of the Cricket World Cup in India in 2023.

In light of his shocking decision, South Africa must name a new head coach before a difficult Test tour of Australia in December. This tour could be critical to the nation’s chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final at Lord’s in June 2023.

The CSA statement claims that Boucher has made the decision to leave “in order to pursue other opportunities in line with his future career and personal objectives.

“While Cricket SA greatly regrets that Mr Boucher is unable to see out the term of his contract, it respects his decision and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Boucher overcame accusations of racism made by the CSA following what were referred to as Social Justice and Nation Building hearings into alleged racism in South African cricket, as well as criticism of his appointment in December 2019 by former captain Graeme Smith without a formal recruitment process.

Advertisement

After the accusations were later withdrawn, CSA released a statement endorsing Boucher wholeheartedly.

Under the former Test wicketkeeper’s leadership, South Africa won 11 tests and briefly held the top spot in the World Test Championship standings. After losing the third Test and the series against England earlier on Monday, they are currently ranked second.

Later this month, Boucher will lead the squad on a white-ball tour of India, followed by the T20 World Cup.

CSA chief executive Pholetsi Moseki said Boucher “has helped navigate us through some rough waters following the departures of so many senior players through retirement and has helped lay some strong foundations for the next generation of Proteas”.

Enoch Nkwe, who was passed over for the head coaching position and served as Boucher’s assistant for a short time before quitting and eventually being named CSA director of cricket, expressed his “deep sadness” over Boucher’s choice.

“He is a Proteas legend and has done so much for the game in our country, both on the field and over the last three years off it, which we highly appreciate,” he said.

Advertisement

“He has built a sound platform for South Africa to flourish in all three formats and I’m sure we will see the results of that at the T20 World Cup next month.”

Also Read England thrashed South Africa in third Test to win 2-1 series England thrashed South Africa in third Test to win 2-1 series. Ollie...