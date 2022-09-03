Serena Williams: From mean roads to Grand Slam tennis queen

Serena Williams went from learning tennis on open courts.

In a famous American gangland neighborhood to turning.

Into a hotshot for an age and maybe the best player ever.

Serena Williams is setting out toward retirement after more likely than not playing her last match, a three-set rout.

To Ajla Tomljanovic at the US Open on Friday.

“I’m ready to be a mom and explore a different version of myself,” she said as she looked ahead to family time with daughter Olympia.

Serena turned into an African-American symbol in a white-overwhelmed sport, bringing home 23 Grand Slam championships and crushing to the side achievements with an assurance as strong as the crude energy that characterizes her shotmaking enchantment.

Serena and sister Venus, a seven-time Grand Slam victor, were chief makers on the film “King Richard” that told the Hollywood fantasy of them being shown tennis by father Richard Williams while experiencing childhood with the extreme roads of Compton, California.

“I am still just that girl with the racquet and a dream and I’m just playing for that,” Williams said after a 2013 US Open title.

She ended up enjoying a truly incredible lifestyle as she came out on top for seven Australian Open championships, three French Opens, seven Wimbledon crowns and six US Opens to stand agonizingly only one short of matching the unequaled record for Slam singles titles set by Margaret Court.

Serena brought home her most memorable Grand Slam championship at the 1999 US Open at age 17 and in 2017 caught her 23rd and latest significant title at the Australian Open while pregnant with Olympia.

She brought forth her girl in September 2017 and burned through six weeks confined to bed after a pneumonic embolism, however fought back to make her re-visitation of contest five months after the fact in Fed Cup duplicates close by Venus.

Williams, whose spouse is Reddit pioneer Alexis Ohanian, two times finished a “Serena Slam” by coming out on top for each of the four significant championships in succession. She did it in 2002-2003 beginning with the 2002 French Open and again in 2014-15 beginning with the 2014 US Open.

She got an opportunity to finish a schedule year Grand Slam in 2015 however was agitated about Italy’s Roberta Vinci in the US Open semi-finals.

“I never really want to focus on the numbers,” Williams said. “I started playing tennis not to be the greatest but just because I had a racquet and a dream. Now people are saying I could be (the greatest), but for me, I’m just not there yet.

“People like Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova and Steffi Graf, they are just, to me, the ultimate icons in the history of women’s tennis.”

Williams carried a style and capacity to her game, on occasion her style plans diverting from her stunning on-court endeavors.

She won the latest of her 73 vocation WTA titles in January 2020 at the Auckland Open, her main crown as a mother.

Multiple times Williams got an opportunity to rise to Court’s untouched record however lost in the 2018 and 2019 finals at both Wimbledon and the US Open.

Struggles and setbacks

She fought through battles too. Serena’s stepsister, Yetunde Price, was lethally shot in 2003 at age 31 by a gangster in their old neighborhood of Compton. She had been Serena’s own partner.

After Williams cut her foot at a German eatery days following her 2010 Wimbledon win, she wanted two medical procedures and burned through 20 weeks in a mobile cast, a circumstance she faulted for causing blood clusters in her lungs in 2011 that compromised her life. She missed three significant occasions and was out for nearly 12 months.

“(Doctors) said I had clots in both lungs. A lot of people die from that because you don’t recognize it,” Williams said in 2011.

“I couldn’t breathe, I honestly just thought I was out of shape. A couple more days and it would not have been good. It could have possibly been career-ending.

“Being in your prime, needing something to that effect happen haphazardly was extreme, and it truly causes me to see the value in things.”

Williams attributed her prosperity to the work by her dad and stayed by him even after her folks split up.

“I wouldn’t have won a single title without him and without his backing,” said Williams. “He’s a great coach. He’s just so innovative.

“He built my game and my sister’s game. He gave us a good foundation. It was solid and it wasn’t weak, so we were always able to grow our game.”

Richard Williams would allow different youngsters to insult his girls as they rehearsed.

“In order to be successful you must prepare for the unexpected – and I wanted to prepare for that,” he told in 2015. “Criticism can bring the best out of you.” Advertisement

