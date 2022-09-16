Advertisement
  • Serena Williams welcomes Roger Federer to tennis retirement club
Serena Williams welcomes Roger Federer to tennis retirement club

Articles
Advertisement
  • Serena Williams welcomes Roger Federer to tennis “retirement club.”
  • Federer said that he would retire after competing in the Laver Cup in London the following week.
  • Williams got the closest to declaring her own career to be over.
Serena Williams welcomed Roger Federer to the tennis “retirement club,” expressing her admiration and respect for the Swiss superstar.

Twenty-time Grand Slam winner Federer said on Thursday that he would retire after competing in the Laver Cup in London the following week.

Serena, a 23-time Grand Slam champion and one of those who sent congrats to the 41-year-old icon for his illustrious career, claimed she was “developing” away from tennis and that last week’s US Open was likely to be her last match.

Serena in her Instagram post said that “I wanted to find the perfect way to say this, as you so eloquently put this game to rest – perfectly done, just like your career,” Williams said in an Instagram post.

“I have always looked up to you and admired you. Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people – including me – and we will never forget.”

By formally embracing Federer into “the retirement club,” Williams got the closest to declaring her own career to be over.

She wrote, “I applaud you and look forward to all that you do in the future,” Williams wrote. “Welcome to the retirement club. And thank you for being you.”

