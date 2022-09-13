Sergi Bruguera hoping Alcaraz ready for Davis Cup

Spain hope new world number one Carlos Alcaraz.

Wwill be prepared for their Davis Cup Finals.

Group stage ties in Valencia this week.

Sergi Bruguera, twice a French Open champion, said he was not shocked that Alcaraz had started his Grand slam title collection.

“We all knew it was going to happen sooner or later. But the way he won three matches in five sets is an incredible effort mentally as well as physically,” Spain’s captain said.

The 19-year-old, who turned into the youngest player to top the ATP rankings when he won the U.S. Open on Sunday, was due to join Sergi Bruguera’s squad on Tuesday.

“He’s going to come here on Tuesday and hopefully he’ll recover as soon as possible to play,” Bruguera said.

“At the moment I can’t confirm anything until he arrives, let’s see how he is and talk to him. The main thing is that he tells us how he is.”

Spain face Serbia on Wednesday and will likewise play South Korea and Canada in Group B with the main two countries going on to the eight-group showdown in Malaga in November.

“Being the youngest ever number one. There are no words.”

Spain have additionally chosen Roberto Bautista Agut and Alejandro Davidovich as singles choices for this week’s ties.

There is no way of Alcaraz facing Novak Djokovic as the 21-time major champion has withdrawn for personal reasons.

