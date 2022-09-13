Advertisement
date 2022-09-13
Sergio Garcia faces penalty for pulling out BMW PGA

Articles
  • Sergio Garcia faces a fine by the DP World Tour in the event.
  • That he doesn’t give proof of an emergency or medical problem.
  • Pulling out from the BMW PGA Title on Saturday, tournament’s second round.
Sergio Garcia shot a first-cycle 76 in the event, which was shortened to 54 openings amid the death of Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday.

On Saturday morning in the US, TV cameras got him in Austin, Texas, where he was going to the football match-up among Texas and afterward No. 1 Alabama. His significant other, Angela Akins Garcia, played school golf at Texas.

That’s what the Message revealed, as of Monday, Garcia still couldn’t seem to give motivation to the withdrawal to authorities at the Wentworth Club in Surrey, England, where the occasion was held. Garcia, 42, or his administration organization should give a legitimate explanation in something like three weeks, or Garcia will be fined.

As per the DP World Visit rules handbook, a player might pull out just for “emergency reasons or medical circumstances deemed reasonable by the tournament director.”

