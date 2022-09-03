Shadab Khan dedicates victory to flood affected in country

All-rounder Shadab Khan devoted victory.

Hong Kong in the Asia Cup 2022.

Flood affected individuals in the country.

Shadab Khan additionally asked individuals to assist with flooding casualties and give assets for alleviation work the nation over.

Pakistan steered Hong Kong on Friday and qualified for the Super Four phase of the competition.

A bowling master class from Pakistan guaranteed that Hong Kong was excused for a small 38 runs, guaranteeing a success for the Men dressed in Green by 155 runs. This is the most reduced complete made by any group against a full part side.

After winning the game against Hong Kong, all-rounder Shadab Khan took to twitter and devoted the exceptional victory to the flood affected individuals in the country.

This victory is dedicated to all those affected by #FloodsInPakistan. We are playing for our people. You are all in our hearts. To everyone who can help, please donate to flood relief funds across the country. Apne logoon ki madad kerein. #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/k2TQoZmsPQ — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) September 2, 2022

“This victory is dedicated to all those affected by Floods In Pakistan. We are playing for our people. You are all in our hearts, tweeted Shadab.

When is the next Pakistan-India match?

After the present victor, presently Pakistan will confront India on September 4 in T20 Asia Cup 2022 as the two groups have equipped for the Super Four phase.

Has Sri Lanka will confront Afghanistan in the initial Super Four conflict in Sharjah on Saturday.

The much-anticipated challenge among Pakistan and India will by and by turn into the focal point of fascination as fans will stay stuck to their TV screens. In their keep going gathering on August 28, India got its 2021 payback by overcoming Pakistan by five wickets.

