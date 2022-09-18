Shadab Khan got sick, leaves first practice session

PAK vs ENG: Shadab Khan feels today’s match will help Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup

England landed in Pakistan after 17 years.

Pakistan and England will play 7 match T20 series.

Shadab Khan, vice captain of Pakistan cricket team, left team’s first practice session after he felt unwell as the series is about to start.

Shadab Khan and his teammates arrived on the practice field as the session began. He briefly engaged in bowling practice before stretching.

Later, he could be seen standing next to Dr. Najeebullah, the team doctor. Shadab was eventually seen packing away his batting equipment.

He returned to the changing area. He was examined by the team doctor.

After Shan Masood’s news conference, the media manager for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) informed reporters that wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan had not joined the training camp.

Shaun Tait, the team’s bowling coach, was ill, thus he was forced to skip the practice as well.

“Rizwan took rest today whereas Shaun will be unavailable as he was feeling unwell,” the PCB media manager said.

Richard Dawson, the assistant coach for England, hurt his hip during a training session.

On Saturday [September 17], the Pakistan and England teams practiced together at the National Stadium.

For the first time in 17 years, the English side is playing seven T20 Internationals in Pakistan. From September 20 to October 2 in Karachi and Lahore, the series will be broadcast.

Also Read Matt Roller from England finds Karachi interesting Matt Roller, journalist from England finds Karachi interesting. He likes the desi...