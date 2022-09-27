Shadab Khan & Naseem Shah likely to play for Pakistan against England

Shadab Khan & Naseem Shah likely to play for Pakistan against England in Lahore.

Pakistan may be aiming to put in their star players for the fifth T20I.

Both teams will try to play at full strength on Wednesday in an effort to grab the lead in the seven-match series.

Advertisement

Shadab Khan & Naseem Shah likely to play for Pakistan’s XI against England in Lahore. Pakistan may be aiming to put in their star players for the fifth T20I, which is slated for September 28 here at Gaddafi Stadium, after a thrilling finale in the fourth T20I against England.

For the fifth game, Pakistan reportedly plans to consider playing vice captain Shadab and pacer Naseem.

Both teams will try to play at full strength on Wednesday in an effort to grab the lead in the seven-match series, which is now tied 2-2.

In the event that the Pakistan XI is altered, Shadab will take Usman Qadir’s place while Naseem will replace Mohammad Hasnain.

On September 28, the fifth T20I will be played for the first time in Lahore. After a 17-year absence, Lahore will once again play host to England.

Also Read Foreign Fan adores Naseem Shah ‘He’s so cute’ Naseem Shah, a young Pakistani pacer, wins the heart of another foreign...