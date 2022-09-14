Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shadab Khan not excluded from England series & World cup

Shadab Khan not excluded from England series & World cup

Articles
Advertisement
Shadab Khan not excluded from England series & World cup

Shadab Khan not excluded from England series & World cup

Advertisement
  • Tomorrow, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
  • Will reveal the national teams for the tri-series.
  • T20 World Cup, and seven-match England series (September 15).
Advertisement

Shadab Khan, Pakistani all-rounder, has been asked by fans because of an injury he sustained in Asia Cup 2022 final game against Sri Lanka.

Social media has been rife with rumors’ that Shadab’s ear ailment has forced him to withdraw from all three sets.

Sports website, which was cited by online users, stated that the top player will not participate in any of the series.

The claim, however, was deemed “false” by a PCB official, who talked to a private sports channel.

The all-rounder may take a break during the home series, according to the reports.

Advertisement

Also Read

Will Shan Masood be included in team for England series?
Will Shan Masood be included in team for England series?

Pakistan to announce squad tomorrow. Shan Masood likely to be included. Shan...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Next Story