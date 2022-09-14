Shadab Khan not excluded from England series & World cup

Tomorrow, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Will reveal the national teams for the tri-series.

T20 World Cup, and seven-match England series (September 15).

Advertisement

Shadab Khan, Pakistani all-rounder, has been asked by fans because of an injury he sustained in Asia Cup 2022 final game against Sri Lanka.

Social media has been rife with rumors’ that Shadab’s ear ailment has forced him to withdraw from all three sets.

Sports website, which was cited by online users, stated that the top player will not participate in any of the series.

The claim, however, was deemed “false” by a PCB official, who talked to a private sports channel.

The all-rounder may take a break during the home series, according to the reports.

Advertisement Also Read Will Shan Masood be included in team for England series? Pakistan to announce squad tomorrow. Shan Masood likely to be included. Shan... Advertisement