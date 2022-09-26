Shadab Khan: Watching game off field much harder

Advertisement
  • Pakistan beat England by three runs in Karachi’s National Stadium on Sunday night.
  • Vice-captain Shadab Khan is taking a break and hasn’t played in the series so far.
  • Pakistan equal the seven-match home series against England with 4-3 victory.
Shadab Khan is taking a break and hasn’t participated in any of first four games. He was there, supporting his team at the game’s location.

Pakistan victory in the fourth T20I on Sunday night following a thrilling match to equal the seven-match home series against England.

The thrilling match took multiple turns as Pakistan supporters lost faith in the team’s ability to win, but just in the final two overs, when the English team’s final two wickets fell with three runs needed to win, the tide shifted in the Green Shirts’ favour.

Shadab Khan, the vice-captain of Pakistan, commented on the thrilling game by saying that it is harder to watch from the stands than it is to compete on the field.

The youthful all-rounder tweeted two images of the victory celebration from Karachi’s National Stadium in order to congratulate Men in Green on their valiant victory.

“Watching the match from outside the field is tougher. My heart would have stopped. What a match it was,” the fan-favourite wrote.

He commended the teamwork and individual prowess displayed by batsman Asif Ali, pacer Mohammad Hasnain, spinner Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., and pacer Haris Rauf during the game.

Shadab warned Pacer Haris Rauf during the match that “people will get more heart attacks tonight,” Pacer Haris Rauf remarked at the post-match press conference as the player of the match.

