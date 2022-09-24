Shaheen Shah Afridi has started bowling again

Shaheen Shah Afridi shared a video of him while bowling.

Fans were excited to see their favorite bowler back in action.

Due to knee injury, he missed T20 Asia Cup 2022.

Advertisement

Shaheen Shah Afridi, a Pakistani fast pace bowler, began bowling once his knee ailment healed after he got injured against Sri Lanka.

Shaheen posted a video of himself bowling on Twitter.

Your success belongs to Allah,not your mindset. pic.twitter.com/RP8l7RTMcZ — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) September 24, 2022

Advertisement

Fans were thrilled to see their favourite bowler back in action as soon as the video was posted.

Shaheen is presently receiving treatment for his knee injury in London. He was selected for the team for the tri-nation series in New Zealand and the T20 World Cup in 2022.

He missed both the current home T20I series against England and the T20 Asia Cup 2022 because of a knee injury.

Advertisement Also Read Lionel Messi leads Argentina to a win against Honduras Lionel Messi scored twice as Argentina beat Honduras 3-0 on Friday in... Advertisement