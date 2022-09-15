Advertisement
Shahid Afridi says PCB is doing nothing for Shaheen Shah Afridi

Articles
Shahid Afridi says PCB is doing nothing for Shaheen Shah Afridi

  • Shaheen Shah Afridi included in squad for T20 world cup.
  • PCB not providing financial support for Shaheen Afridi.

Shahid Afridi, former Pakistan skipper made a stunning revelation about Shaheen Shah Afridi’s knee recovery in London.

Speaking on a local television station, Shahid alleged that Shaheen is not receiving financial support from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for his recovery.

“Shaheen went to England for rehabilitation at his own expense. I arranged him a doctor there and he contacted him. PCB is providing nothing to Shaheen,” revealed Shahid who is going to be Shaheen’s father-in-law.

Shaheen’s knee injury prevented him from competing in the T20 Asia Cup in 2022. He made the trip to London for his treatment.

As he continues to post videos from his recuperation process, the left-arm premium fast bowler is making progress toward recovery.

He was been included in Pakistan’s team for the tri-nation series in New Zealand and the T20 World Cup in 2022.

