Shahid Afridi says PCB is doing nothing for Shaheen Shah Afridi

Jos Buttler and team to donate for flood victims in Pakistan
Jos Buttler, the captain of the England cricket team. Promised to make...
Shahid Afridi, former Pakistan skipper made a stunning revelation about Shaheen Shah Afridi’s knee recovery in London.
Speaking on a local television station, Shahid alleged that Shaheen is not receiving financial support from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for his recovery.
“Shaheen went to England for rehabilitation at his own expense. I arranged him a doctor there and he contacted him. PCB is providing nothing to Shaheen,” revealed Shahid who is going to be Shaheen’s father-in-law.
Huge revelation by @SAfridiOfficial! @TheRealPCB must come up with a clarification#PAKvENG #ShaheenAfridi #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/6irvlWmsIS
— muzamilasif (@muzamilasif4) September 15, 2022
Shaheen’s knee injury prevented him from competing in the T20 Asia Cup in 2022. He made the trip to London for his treatment.
As he continues to post videos from his recuperation process, the left-arm premium fast bowler is making progress toward recovery.
He was been included in Pakistan’s team for the tri-nation series in New Zealand and the T20 World Cup in 2022.
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.