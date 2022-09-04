Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shahid Afridi: What he says ahead of crucial Asia cup clash?

Shahid Afridi: What he says ahead of crucial Asia cup clash?

Articles
Advertisement
Shahid Afridi: What he says ahead of crucial Asia cup clash?

Shahid Afridi: What he says ahead of crucial Asia cup clash?

Advertisement
  • As Pakistan and India gear up for the essential conflict.
  • Of the Super Four phase, cricket extraordinary Shahid Afridi.
  • Said that Men dressed in Green can beat most despised rivals this time.
Advertisement

Shahid Afridi said Pakistan has acquired musicality in the wake of beating Hong Kong one-sidedly, while in talks with journalists.

“Pakistan group contended energetically against India and afterward their last triumph over Hong Kong probably given them much-required beat,” the previous skipper said.

“Pakistan group has every one of the elements for a strong exhibition against India. They can beat them in super 4s on Sunday [September 4],” he added.

Afridi thinks Shaheen Shah Afridi’s physical issue invigorated seat an opportunity to show off their abilities before the mega T20 World Cup this year.

“I don’t believe Shaheen’s physical issue hurt Pakistan a ton. I think it allowed them an opportunity to attempt seat strength before T20 World Cup,” he said.

Shaheen got governed out of T20 Asia Cup 2022 because of a knee injury. He was instructed four to about a month and a half with respect to rest by PCB’s clinical group. Right now, he is in London for his knee treatment.

Advertisement

Also Read

Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Asia cup, Patel in
Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Asia cup, Patel in

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been controlled out. The rest of the Asia...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story