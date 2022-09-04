Shahid Afridi: What he says ahead of crucial Asia cup clash?

As Pakistan and India gear up for the essential conflict.

Of the Super Four phase, cricket extraordinary Shahid Afridi.

Said that Men dressed in Green can beat most despised rivals this time.

Shahid Afridi said Pakistan has acquired musicality in the wake of beating Hong Kong one-sidedly, while in talks with journalists.

“Pakistan group contended energetically against India and afterward their last triumph over Hong Kong probably given them much-required beat,” the previous skipper said.

“Pakistan group has every one of the elements for a strong exhibition against India. They can beat them in super 4s on Sunday [September 4],” he added.

Afridi thinks Shaheen Shah Afridi’s physical issue invigorated seat an opportunity to show off their abilities before the mega T20 World Cup this year.

“I don’t believe Shaheen’s physical issue hurt Pakistan a ton. I think it allowed them an opportunity to attempt seat strength before T20 World Cup,” he said.

Shaheen got governed out of T20 Asia Cup 2022 because of a knee injury. He was instructed four to about a month and a half with respect to rest by PCB’s clinical group. Right now, he is in London for his knee treatment.

