Edition: English
Edition: English

World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Shahid Afridi's statement about Shaheen Shah Afridi's knee rehabilitation

  • Shahid Afridi’s statement about Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ongoing knee rehabilitation.
  • Shahid alleged that Shaheen was not receiving financial support from the PCB for his recovery.
  • Shaheen’s knee injury prevented him from participating in the T20 Asia Cup in 2022.
KARACHI: Shahid Khan Afridi, a former flashy all-rounder, made a startling admission on Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ongoing knee treatment in London.

Speaking to a local TV station, Shahid alleged that Shaheen was not receiving financial support from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for his recovery.

Shahid, future father-in-law of  Shaheen said that “Shaheen went to England for rehabilitation at his own expense. I arranged a doctor for him there and he contacted him. PCB is providing nothing to Shaheen.”

Shaheen’s knee injury prevented him from participating in the T20 Asia Cup in 2022. He made the trip to London for his treatment.

As he continues to post videos from his recuperation process, the left-arm premium fast bowler is making progress toward recovery.

He was been included in Pakistan’s team for the tri-nation series in New Zealand and the T20 World Cup in 2022.

