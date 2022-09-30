Shahnawaz Dahani to returns as Pakistan team makes changes

Shahnawaz Dahani will play in place of Mohammad Nawaz or Haris Rauf.

He was taken out of the playing XI after being the most expensive player in the third T20I in Karachi last week.

The bowler gave up 62 runs, making him Pakistan’s second-most expensive bowler in T20Is.

Advertisement

Right-arm pacer Shahnawaz Dahani is likely to be back in the Pakistan XI for today’s sixth T20I against England at Gaddafi Stadium.

Dahani will play in place of Mohammad Nawaz or Haris Rauf. He was taken out of the playing XI after being the most expensive player in the third T20I in Karachi last week.

Larkana’s bowler gave up 62 runs, making him Pakistan’s second-most expensive bowler in T20Is. Before, Usman Shinwari had given up the most runs, 63.

In today’s game, the team’s management will make a few changes. Mohammad Rizwan, who usually bats and keeps wickets, has already been replaced.

Rizwan has been replaced by Mohammad Haris, and he will also play in his first T20I.

Also Read Mohammad Haris to make his T20I debut against England Mohammad Haris will play in his first Twenty20 International today against England....