Shan Masood in squad against England team in seven IT20s

LAHORE: Shan Masood in 18-member squad against England team in seven IT20s. For the seven Twenty20 Internationals (IT20s) taking place in Karachi and Lahore between September 20 and October 2, Pakistan cricket Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim revealed an 18-member squad against England cricket side.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fakhar Zaman, both of whom were injured, have been replaced by two players from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup team. Shaheen is undergoing rehabilitation in England and will join the Australian World Cup team on October 15 in Brisbane (Australia). Fakhar Zaman was given time off to recover from his injuries.

Top-order batsman Shan Masood, who has yet to play a T20I, as well as uncapped all-rounder Aamir Jamal and mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed are in the 18-member team. Fakhar Zaman, who is recovering from a knee injury, has been rested for the series.

Due to a knee injury, Fakhar Zaman was unable to make the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad, although he will still go to Australia with the team as one of the reserves.

The players who will travel for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia, with the exception of Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Shah Afridi, have all been named by the selectors for the seven-match T20I series against England. According to their plan to reward top players, the selectors have replaced them with Northern’s all-rounder Aamir Jamal and Sindh’s unidentified spinner Abrar Ahmed.

On Thursday, Muhammad Wasim addressed a news conference at the Gaddafi Stadium in this city and said, “Along with Shan Masood, I want to congratulate Aamir Jamal and Abrar Ahmed on receiving their first calls to the national team.

Both Aamir and Abrar have been chosen because we think they have what it takes to represent Pakistan at the highest level, and I have faith that they will succeed if given the chance.

In order to heal from the knee injury he suffered when he landed awkwardly while fielding in the ACC Asia Cup 2022 final against Sri Lanka, Fakhar Zaman has also been given a rest from the England T20Is.

England T20I team for Pakistan:

Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Khushdil Shah (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Haris (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Junior (Khyber Pakhtunkhw (Central Punjab)

AGENDA FOR MATCHES:

T20I matchups between Pakistan and England (games begin at 1930 PKT):

1st T20I, Karachi, 20 September

2nd T20I, September 22; Karachi

Third T20I, September 23; Karachi

Fourth T20I, September 25, Karachi

5th T20I, Lahore, 28 September

6th T20I, September 30; Lahore

7th T20I, October 2; Lahore

