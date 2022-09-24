Advertisement
  • Shan Masood is confident that Pakistan will bounce back in series.
  • It doesn’t matter how many runs you score when the outcome isn’t in your favor since you still don’t feel happy.
  • Team have to learn from their mistakes and make sure that we don’t repeat them.
KARACHI: According to Pakistan’s middle order batsman Shan Masood, it doesn’t matter how many runs you score when the outcome isn’t in your favor since you still don’t feel happy.

In the third T20I against England, Shan scored 65 points off of 40, but Pakistan lost by 63 since they were unable to surpass England’s 222-point mark.

Despite having the chance to spend time at the crease and become familiar with the game’s pace, the batter who was participating in his third T20I remarked that runs are a byproduct for him personally. However, because Pakistan lost, feelings can’t be good.

The elegant hitter responded that England played excellent cricket when asked what went wrong with the team that had only one day earlier chased 200 without losing a single wicket.

Shan said, “We must give credit to England for the way they played. First how they batted specially Ben Duckett and Harry Brook and then their bowling in powerplay, the way Reece Topley and Mark Wood bowled and got our top order out was outstanding.”

“When you’re playing against a top side, a quality side then they’ll always come up with their best game. We have to learn from our mistakes and make sure that we don’t repeat them.”

According to Shan, this series versus England is an opportunity to test different lineups and game plans in advance of the world cup, and people should have patience about the series’ outcomes.

Shan told, “World Cup is the event where everyone will have to produce results, in this series we will be trying different things so that we can be fully prepared with a combination and strategy for the World Cup and perform well there.”

Despite being behind 2-1 after three games, Shan was optimistic that Pakistan would win the series.

He said, “The way we played in 2nd T20I, we have showed that we can achieve any target. I am sure we’ll bounce back in the series, we will learn from our mistakes and try not to repeat them when we’re back on field on Sunday.”

