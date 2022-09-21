Shan Masood made his T20I debut against England yesterday.

KARACHI: Left-handed opener Shan Masood will play his first T20 international match yesterday in his homeland against England.

Masood played for Pakistan in yesterday’s opening Twenty20 International against England, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Cricketer said, “Nothing bigger than to represent your country in all three formats of the game,”

He added, “It’s a big moment for me and I am really excited about it,”

Masood believes that each format has a distinct purpose.

He further added, “I believe when you come after playing red-ball cricket, you feel playing white-ball cricket more easier. Because, red-ball cricket sets your basics too strong.”

“My target is simple, every opportunity is a challenge and I will try to enjoy it.”

