Shaun Tait says, ‘Naseem Shah reminds me of myself’

The bowling coach for the Pakistan cricket team has praised the country’s young.

Fast bowler, Shaun Tait said Naseem Shah reminds him of his own earlier days.

Shaun Tait also commended Pakistan’s pace batteries in remarks made prior to their Sunday training session.

“Pakistan fast bowlers have their natural abilities. They like to keep things simple but they’ve got so much ability and have a lot of flair. So, that’s already ingrained in these guys.”

“In some respects, he reminds me of myself when I was a younger cricketer,” Tait said in reference to Shah. He has a free-spirited quality. But I lacked their intelligence. In reference to the Pakistani youth, the Australian bowler stated, “I think you’ve all seen his natural ability and skill with the new ball.

The bowling coach was questioned about Shaheen Shah Afridi’s progress and responded that he isn’t really familiar with the medical update and that the only thing he knows about him is that he is progressing well and has made some substantial improvements.

In response to a question regarding the upcoming Pakistan vs. England series, the bowling coach stated that he is anticipating a particular type of wicket that will be fairly good for wickets and that he wouldn’t be surprised if such pitches are made for the seven-match series, which begins on September 20.

According to Tait, athletes have travelled the globe and are aware of the kinds of challenges they can encounter wherever they play.

During the T20 World Cup, Tait and fellow Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden were invited into Pakistan’s dressing room, where they hoped to instil a little more confidence in the players.

The fiery fast bowler Haris Rauf was discussed by the fast bowling coach of the Pakistan cricket team, who emphasised the need for consistency in some areas.

“The only thing that we’ve been talking together about is the consistency I suppose that showed in the Asia Cup, that’s it,” Tait said when asked about working with Rauf.

“He’s got the pace, he’s got the swing, he’s got the aggression, all that stuff and we just talked about being more consistent in his areas and bowling in the right areas that were going to make it difficult for the batsman and be more consistent doing that. We worked and we talked about his death bowling a lot and worked on his death bowling as well but they’re just the usual things,” he concluded.