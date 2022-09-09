Shoaib Akhtar’s stunning reply to unprofessional Indian anchor.

Pakistani cricketers are frequently invited to appear live on Indian media platforms.

Pakistani cricketers are frequently invited to appear live on Indian media platforms during live broadcasts of all the major cricket tournaments.

The Indian media never misses an opportunity to engage in ridiculous arguments with Pakistani athletes.

This time, an unkind Indian anchor with Zee News invited Shoaib Akhtar and literally asked questions in a shouting tone.

In addition, she yelled at Shoaib Akhtar, saying that the Pakistani team had acted improperly and Asif Ali had gotten into a physical altercation.

In a furious response, Shoaib Akhtar added, “Afghanistan is our brother nation. Whatever has occurred between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be addressed by them.

India should not comment in this regard because they would finally invade Pakistan.” They can visit India as well, the Indian anchor responded.

“We kept them for fifty years, now you may keep them for fifty years, you are making a fuss about it and not us,” Shoaib Akhtar continued.

Regarding the accusations, Shoaib stated that the Afghani player Fareed was the one who began it all.

He added that the Afghani spectators also showed their displeasure and that they will now suffer the repercussions in the form of punishment.

Shoaib Akhtar claimed that the Indian audience is equally rowdy and that he was once stoned in an Indian stadium, which he had to endure with calm when the Indian anchor was lashing out.

He further stated that Pakistan is the country that kept the 5 million Afghan migrants despite being a third-world country, so Pakistan will sort out issues with them and India should not intervene.

He said that if Kohli displays his bat, it is acceptable for you but if Asif Ali does the same, it is offensive.

