Siegfried Aikman: Hockey coach of Pakistan to miss few days

Siegfried Aikman will miss the first few days of national team’s training camp.

Pakistani team will begin practicing tomorrow in Karachi for the Azlan Shah.

Malaysia is hosting the hockey tournament from November 15 to November 25.

Advertisement

Siegfried Aikman, the head coach of Pakistan, experienced difficulties obtaining a visa for that country.

Siegfried Aikman will miss the first few days of the national team’s training camp in Karachi because a visa was not issued, sources.

After the 2022 Commonwealth Games were over, Aikman travelled back to his native Netherlands. Aikman experienced visa problems prior to the Commonwealth Games as well.

The Pakistani team will begin practicing tomorrow in Karachi for the Azlan Shah Hockey Cup. Malaysia is hosting the hockey tournament from November 15 to November 25.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) paid national players’ past-due debts on Saturday.

Advertisement Also Read England was dropped from Nations League after their loss to Italy England's losing record reaches five games. Their worst since June 2014. Gareth... Advertisement