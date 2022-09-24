Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Siegfried Aikman: Hockey coach of Pakistan to miss few days

Siegfried Aikman: Hockey coach of Pakistan to miss few days

Articles
Advertisement
Siegfried Aikman: Hockey coach of Pakistan to miss few days

Siegfried Aikman: Hockey coach of Pakistan to miss few days

Advertisement
  • Siegfried Aikman will miss the first few days of national team’s training camp.
  • Pakistani team will begin practicing tomorrow in Karachi for the Azlan Shah.
  • Malaysia is hosting the hockey tournament from November 15 to November 25.
Advertisement

Siegfried Aikman, the head coach of Pakistan, experienced difficulties obtaining a visa for that country.

Siegfried Aikman will miss the first few days of the national team’s training camp in Karachi because a visa was not issued, sources.

After the 2022 Commonwealth Games were over, Aikman travelled back to his native Netherlands. Aikman experienced visa problems prior to the Commonwealth Games as well.

The Pakistani team will begin practicing tomorrow in Karachi for the Azlan Shah Hockey Cup. Malaysia is hosting the hockey tournament from November 15 to November 25.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) paid national players’ past-due debts on Saturday.

Advertisement

Also Read

England was dropped from Nations League after their loss to Italy
England was dropped from Nations League after their loss to Italy

England's losing record reaches five games. Their worst since June 2014. Gareth...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story