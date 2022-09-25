Advertisement
  • “Sindh government made efforts in revival of international cricket,” says Barrister Murtaza Wahab
Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab

  • Barrister Murtaza Wahab acknowledged the Sindh government for playing a significant part in the revitalization of international cricket in Karachi.
  • England is touring Pakistan for the first time in 17 years, while New Zealand and Australia are also set to visit this year.
  • Pakistan won the 4th T20I against England by 3 runs.
Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the administrator of Karachi, acknowledged the Sindh government for playing a significant part in the revitalization of international cricket in the city.

Wahab told the reporters on the sidelines of the fourth Twenty20 International between Pakistan and England that it’s great to see major teams play in Pakistan.

“World’s biggest teams are coming to Pakistan now which is a good sign,” he said. “Sindh government played an important role in staging PSL in Karachi. After PSL, big teams started coming to Pakistan. So, Sindh government made efforts in revival of international cricket,” he added.

After Australia’s recent visit to Pakistan, England is now on tour in Pakistan for the first time in 17 years.

England will play seven Twenty20 Internationals before returning to the country in December for Test cricket. Towards the end of this year, New Zealand is also set to travel to Pakistan.

