Siwan Lillicrap to captain Wales women in New Zealand

Siwan Lillicrap, Welsh rugby union player number eight will captain Wales’ squad for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

Centre Lillicrap had been benched for both of Wales’ most recent matches against Canada and England, with Hannah Jones serving as the team’s captain. Siwan Lillicrap is the team’s 32-man captain, with Jones serving as his vice-captain. “Siwan is a brilliant captain on and off field,” said Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham.

“She has a great tactical mind and an understanding of what calls to make at what moment.

“Her communication with referees and her game management skills are second to none. She certainly benefits the team in many ways.”

Lillicrap and Jones, according to Cunningham, will “complement each other” in coaching a team with 18 forwards and 14 backs.

“We are growing our leadership group and Hannah has led the team by example against Canada and England this summer,” added Cunningham.

“Her work ethic is high and she is going to be a strong leader too. Hannah is learning a lot from Siwan and the two have worked together in recent weeks.”

Against Sunday, October 9, Wales takes on Scotland to begin their Pool A campaign. They next play the hosts, New Zealand, on October 16 and Australia, the following week.

The top two teams from each pool as well as the top two third-place teams advance to the quarterfinals of the 12-team event, which is divided into three groups of four.

Fantastic four

Sioned Harries, a number eight, Elinor Snowsill, a fly half, and Caryl Thomas, a prop, will all compete in their fourth World Cup.

It is a special occasion for Harries, who was left off the team in 2020.

“It means a lot to get to New Zealand,” said Harries.

“It will taste sweeter based on what I’ve gone through, being away from the squad for three years.

“I’ve always had high standards for myself but I’m able to train full-time now, so it’s a World Cup where I have high expectations for myself and I want to make myself, my family, my team-mates and my friends proud.”

Nineteen players could make their tournament debuts, including 19-year-old Sisilia Tuipulotu.

Another player who could make her first World Cup appearance is Lowri Norkett, whose sister Elli played in the 2014 World Cup before she tragically passed away in 2017, aged 20.

Norkett has also accepted the offer of a full-time contract until the end of the year, while Abbie Fleming and Robyn Wilkins move from part-time to full-time contracts in line with all other squad players.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind,” said centre Norkett.

“From getting my first cap in Canada, to getting a contract up to December, to booking my ticket to New Zealand, it’s been an incredible month.

“I think coaches reward hard work and even though I didn’t get a contract the first time around, I kept working hard and it’s paid off.

“My fondest memories of Elli are of going to watch her in France in the 2014 Rugby World Cup when she was just 17.

“It’s amazing I’m going to do the same now. She’s been my inspiration every time.

“I’ve had to work very hard to achieve this whereas everything came very easy to her. I’m a bit lost for words to be honest. My family and fiancé are obviously very proud.”

Wales might also choose the injured players Georgia Evans, Kerin Lake, and Lisa Neumann at centre and wing, respectively.

It is also a significant call-up for Lake, who is now able to attend a World Cup after missing out on two, the first after giving birth to her son Jacob, now nine years old.

“It’s a bit surreal,” said Lake.

“I know the coaches have taken a gamble on me as I’ve been fighting back from injury for most of the summer.

“Once it sinks in I just want to do everything I can to kick on now and hopefully get on the pitch for the team.

“I wouldn’t be here if I hadn’t been part of the full-time program from a rehab point of view.”

Players who have missed out include Caitlin Lewis, Eloise Hayward, Liliana Podpadec and Manon Johnes.

Wales’s World Cup rugby team

Backs: Keira Bevan (Bristol Bears), Lleucu George (Gloucester-Hartpury), Hannah Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury), Jasmine Joyce (Bristol Bears), Kerin Lake (Gloucester-Hartpury), Lisa Neumann (Gloucester-Hartpury), Ffion Lewis (University of Worcester Warriors), Lowri Norkett (University of Worcester Warriors), Kayleigh Powell (Bristol Bears), Elinor Snowsill (Bristol Bears), Niamh Terry (University of Worcester Warriors), Megan Webb (Bristol Bears), Robyn Wilkins (Exeter Chiefs), Carys Williams-Morris (Loughborough-Lightning). Forwards: Alisha Butchers (Bristol Bears), Alex Callender (University of Worcester Warriors), Gwen Crabb (Gloucester-Hartpury, Georgia Evans (Saracens), Kat Evans (Saracens), Abbie Fleming (Exeter Chiefs), Cerys Hale (Gloucester-Hartpury), Sioned Harries (University of Worcester Warriors), Cara Hope (Gloucester-Hartpury), Natalia John (University of Worcester Warriors), Kelsey Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury), Bethan Lewis (Gloucester-Hartpury), Gwenllian Pyrs (Bristol Bears), Donna Rose (Saracens), Siwan Lillicrap (Gloucester-Hartpury, capt), Carys Phillips (University of Worcester Warriors), Caryl Thomas (University of Worcester Warriors), Sisilia Tuipulotu (Gloucester-Hartpury).

