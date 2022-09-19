Sixth iteration of WCGC ends at Royal Palm Golf & Country Club in Lahore.

LAHORE: The sixth iteration of the Hashoo Group World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC) Pakistan came to an end at the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club in Lahore.

The top five teams from each region fought in the national final of the sporting event to decide who would represent WCGC Pakistan as champions.

Shahnawaz Durrani and Saqib Rehman of the DCC Developers won the competition after a close and challenging race, and Abdulislam and Shahzad Azam of the United Engravers placed second.

The sporting event was organized by Loco Services, the nation partner of the World Corporate Golf Challenge, and featured three regional qualifiers, a grand national final, and a conclusion on September 18. (based in Spain).

Following the competition, there was an awards event at which Amin Taqi Butt and Matloob Ahmed from golf and Shafqat Rana from cricket received the Loco Services Legend Awards.

Wing Commander (Retd.) I N Khokhar, the chairman of Loco Services and WCGC Pakistan said, “It is such a happy moment that we are doing something for Pakistan by providing healthy competition and working hard to contribute positively towards the ecosystem of Pakistan. We are growing every coming year and hope to grow more in coming years.”

