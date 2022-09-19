Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sixth iteration of WCGC ends at Royal Palm Golf & Country Club

Sixth iteration of WCGC ends at Royal Palm Golf & Country Club

Articles
Advertisement
Sixth iteration of WCGC ends at Royal Palm Golf & Country Club

Sixth iteration of WCGC ends at Royal Palm Golf & Country Club

Advertisement
  • Sixth iteration of WCGC ends at Royal Palm Golf & Country Club in Lahore.
  • The top five teams from each region fought in the national final.
  • Shahnawaz Durrani and Saqib Rehman of the DCC Developers won the competition.
Advertisement

LAHORE:  The sixth iteration of the Hashoo Group World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC) Pakistan came to an end at the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club in Lahore.

The top five teams from each region fought in the national final of the sporting event to decide who would represent WCGC Pakistan as champions.

Shahnawaz Durrani and Saqib Rehman of the DCC Developers won the competition after a close and challenging race, and Abdulislam and Shahzad Azam of the United Engravers placed second.

The sporting event was organized by Loco Services, the nation partner of the World Corporate Golf Challenge, and featured three regional qualifiers, a grand national final, and a conclusion on September 18. (based in Spain).

Following the competition, there was an awards event at which Amin Taqi Butt and Matloob Ahmed from golf and Shafqat Rana from cricket received the Loco Services Legend Awards.

Wing Commander (Retd.) I N Khokhar, the chairman of Loco Services and WCGC Pakistan said, “It is such a happy moment that we are doing something for Pakistan by providing healthy competition and working hard to contribute positively towards the ecosystem of Pakistan. We are growing every coming year and hope to grow more in coming years.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Golf Youth Movement Includes Rising Stars Ko, Korda
Golf Youth Movement Includes Rising Stars Ko, Korda

Tickets for the U.S. Ladies' Open are up over half over the...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story