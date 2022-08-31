Somerset recruits Imam-ul-Haq for County Championship

Somerset recruits Imam-ul-Haq.

He will play in place of Australian Matt Renshaw.

Azhar Ali also lauded him.

Wednesday, Somerset County Cricket Club signed Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq for the County Championship.

Imam has been recruited as a substitute for Matt Renshaw, who has traveled back to Australia after his domestic cricket commitment, according to the details.

The 27-year-old will compete in the final four matches of the competition.

Azhar Ali, Imam’s partner in the Pakistan Test squad, wished the left-handed hitter and Somerset luck.

It is crucial to note that Imam scored 973 runs for the Green Shirts in 16 Test matches.

