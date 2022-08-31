Somerset recruits Imam-ul-Haq for County Championship

Imam-ul-Haq chooses Virat Kohli over Babar Azam
Wednesday, Somerset County Cricket Club signed Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq for the County Championship.
Imam has been recruited as a substitute for Matt Renshaw, who has traveled back to Australia after his domestic cricket commitment, according to the details.
Welcome to Somerset County Cricket Club @ImamUlHaq12! 🤝🇵🇰#WeAreSomerset pic.twitter.com/ehpsHbJu1a
— Somerset Cricket 🏏 (@SomersetCCC) August 31, 2022
The 27-year-old will compete in the final four matches of the competition.
Azhar Ali, Imam’s partner in the Pakistan Test squad, wished the left-handed hitter and Somerset luck.
All the best @ImamUlHaq12 and @SomersetCCC ❤️ https://t.co/0HAwWYpZzZ
— Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) August 31, 2022
It is crucial to note that Imam scored 973 runs for the Green Shirts in 16 Test matches.
