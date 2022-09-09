Spirit & Mouse is debut title of Montreal developer Alblune

The game will be released on September 26 for Switch and PC via Steam.

Lila the mouse and Lumion the Spirit guardian must work together to restore light to the villagers.

Its $19.99 price was confirmed by its creator Alblune and publisher Armor Games Studios.

The Spirit & the Mouse is a relaxing game with a gorgeous setting and a calming piano accompaniment. It is the debut title of Montreal developer Alblune, and it is guaranteed to enchant audiences of all ages with its charming tale, surprises to discover across Sainte-et-Claire, and a dedicated squeak button. This brand-new game will be released on September 26th.

The game will be released on September 26 for Switch and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Itch.io, according to the most recent reports. Its $19.99 price was confirmed by its creator Alblune and publisher Armor Games Studios. According to a news release from the Alblune developers Lucie Lescuyer and Alexandre Stroukoff:

Fans of cosy games will undoubtedly enjoy The Spirit and the Mouse. Lila the mouse is essential to the plot. Lila the mouse and Lumion the Spirit guardian must work together to restore light to the villagers of Sainte-et-Claire after being bonded by fate. To do so, Lila must utilise her newly discovered electrical abilities to appease exuberant spirits known as Kibblins by completing character-driven riddles scattered across this charming French village. It appears to be a pretty enjoyable game. So, let us wait and see when its release date approaches.

