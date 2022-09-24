Sporting world pays Roger Federer tribute as he retires.

Swiss tennis superstar resigned from the sport.

The Swiss won 20 Grand Slam singles titles and is regarded as one of the best tennis players in history.

Advertisement

Sporting world pays Roger Federer tribute as he retires. Following his doubles match with fellow great Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup on Friday, Swiss tennis superstar resigned from the sport.

The Swiss won 20 Grand Slam singles titles and is regarded as one of the best tennis players in history.

“The day has been fantastic. Not sad, but cheerful. Being here feels wonderful. I’m relieved to have survived, “added Federer.

Nadal battled to hold back his tears as well. As he sat next to Federer and the two of them watched British singer Ellie Goulding wrap up a fantastic evening with a performance, the 36-year-old Spaniard sobbed bitterly.

Thousands tennis spectators cheered Federer’s name at the O2 Arena in London as he sobbed and hugged Nadal and other athletes. Numerous athletes from all across the world paid tribute to his illustrious and famous career.

Advertisement Roger, congratulations on a remarkable career! It’s been an honour to watch you on court. Enjoy retirement, and I look forward to seeing you at a few more F1 races in the future! pic.twitter.com/4zG1AVhkeg — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) September 15, 2022

Advertisement

Beautiful to watch until the very last match. What a way to finish a career. Thank you @rogerfederer ❤️ — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) September 23, 2022

This moment would not have been possible if Roger didn’t give me the opportunity to dream. I owe this moment to him! Love you with all my heart ❤️ https://t.co/QCv9aaCiqh Advertisement — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) September 24, 2022

Advertisement

Who thought rivals can feel like this towards each other. That’s the beauty of sport. This is the most beautiful sporting picture ever for me🙌❤️🫶🏼. When your companions cry for you, you know why you’ve been able to do with your god given talent.Nothing but respect for these 2. pic.twitter.com/X2VRbaP0A0 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 24, 2022

Advertisement Greatness personified. One of a kind. Iconic. Happy retirement, you absolute legend @rogerfederer! 👑 pic.twitter.com/sjzTxlFLcA — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) September 24, 2022

Definition of class: @rogerfederer Advertisement Tennis will miss you! Thank you for all the memories maestro 🎾❤️ pic.twitter.com/FWsEc1SMP0 — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) September 24, 2022

Also Read Netizens react to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal sobbing Roger Federer played his last match on the ATP tour. He played...