Edition: English
Edition: English

Sporting world pays Roger Federer tribute as he retires

Articles
  • Sporting world pays Roger Federer tribute as he retires.
  • Swiss tennis superstar resigned from the sport.
  • The Swiss won 20 Grand Slam singles titles and is regarded as one of the best tennis players in history.
Sporting world pays Roger Federer tribute as he retires. Following his doubles match with fellow great Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup on Friday, Swiss tennis superstar resigned from the sport.

The Swiss won 20 Grand Slam singles titles and is regarded as one of the best tennis players in history.

“The day has been fantastic. Not sad, but cheerful. Being here feels wonderful. I’m relieved to have survived, “added Federer.
Nadal battled to hold back his tears as well. As he sat next to Federer and the two of them watched British singer Ellie Goulding wrap up a fantastic evening with a performance, the 36-year-old Spaniard sobbed bitterly.

Thousands tennis spectators cheered Federer’s name at the O2 Arena in London as he sobbed and hugged Nadal and other athletes. Numerous athletes from all across the world paid tribute to his illustrious and famous career.

