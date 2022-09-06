Sri Lanka beat India by six wickets, India close to Asia Cup 2022 exit

Sri Lanka beat India by six wickets in Asia Cup Super Four game.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dasun Shanaka’s unbeaten stand of 64 put Sri Lanka in control.

Sri Lanka made an outstanding run chase to defeat India by six wickets on Tuesday, sending their opponents home early from the Asia Cup.

If Pakistan defeats Afghanistan on Wednesday, they will meet Sri Lanka in the final on Sunday, effectively eliminating archrival India.

Sri Lanka got off to a flying start in the Super Four game, with half-centuries from openers Pathum Nissanka (52) and Kusal Mendis (57).

India responded with a flurry of wickets, but Bhanuka Rajapaksa and captain Dasun Shanaka helped Sri Lanka cross the finish line, with two hurried byes off the final ball finishing the job.

Rajapaksa, who struck 25 not out, and Shanaka, who made 33 not out, put on an undefeated stand of 64, leaving India’s hopes hanging by a thread after they also lost their Super Four opener to Pakistan.

Even if Afghanistan helps India against Pakistan, Rohit Sharma’s team will still need to beat the Afghans on Thursday to have a chance of making the final.

Nissanka took his time at first before hammering Arshdeep Singh for two fours and a six in an 18-run fifth over.

Mendis got in on the act, clearing the fence three times, including a magnificent shot over wide long-off against Ravichandran Ashwin.

Nissanka hit his fifty-first ball in 33 balls, but Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal broke the tie and struck twice in one over.

Mendis also reached fifty, but Sri Lanka lost Danushka Gunathilaka to Ashwin for one.

Chahal then caught Mendis lbw, leaving Sri Lanka in trouble at 110-4 after 14 overs.

But Rajapaksa and Shanaka rescued them with some great batting, requiring only seven runs from the final over.

Shanaka hit and missed outside off stump with two balls remaining, but wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and bowler Arshdeep both failed with their run out efforts, and the match ended on an overthrow.

Earlier, Dilshan Madushanka bagged 3-24 in India’s 173-8 victory after Rohit hammered 72 off 41 deliveries.

After India lost two early wickets, including Virat Kohli for nought, Rohit put up 97 with Suryakumar Yadav (34).

Kohli walked back to startled silence from a sparse audience dominated by Indian fans after regaining form following an extended batting slump with two consecutive half-centuries in the competition.

Rohit responded with a flurry of boundaries, but his exit allowed Sri Lanka to take late wickets and keep the score low.

Shanaka and Chamika Karunaratne each took two wickets.

