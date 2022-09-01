Sri Lanka beats Bangladesh thanks to Kusal Mendis and Dasun

Powerful pulls from Kusal Mendis and skipper Dasun Shanaka helped Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by two wickets to advance to the Asia Cup Super Four stage on Thursday.

Sri Lanka chased 184 in a winner-takes-all game in Dubai, relying on a crucial 54-run stand between Mendis (60) and Shanaka (45) before the tail helped them reach their target with four balls to spare.

Mendis was out after a 37-ball innings, and Shanaka was out in the 18th over.

But Chamika Karunaratne’s 10-ball 16 and Asitha Fernando’s unbeaten 10 kept their cool to knock Bangladesh out of the tournament, which serves as a warm-up for the T20 World Cup in October-November.

Fernando hit a four and then took two runs off a no ball in the final over, sparking celebrations in the Sri Lankan camp.

Ebadot Hossain of Bangladesh took three wickets but gave up 51 runs in four overs.

Ebadot struck in his first over, dismissing Pathum Nissanka for 20, and three balls later dismissed Charith Asalanka for one.

Mendis, who was dropped on two by wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim, was given caught behind on 29 but the delivery from off-spinner Mahedi Hasan turned out to be a no ball.

With the departure of the big-hitting Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka fell to 67-3 and then 77-4 after Eabadot dismissed Danushka Gunathilaka.

Mendis was then joined by Shanaka as the two re-started the chase and quickly took the attack to the opposition bowlers.

Shanaka thrashed Ebadot for 22 runs in the 13th over, while Mendis reached his fifty in 31 balls.

Mustafizur Rahman’s wicket of Mendis, who hit four fours and three sixes in his knock, sent the Tigers fans wild.

Earlier, Bangladesh posted 183-7 after a 57-run fifth-wicket stand between Afif Hossain (39) and Mahmudullah Riyad (27).

Mosaddek Hossain contributed a useful 24 not out off nine balls to finish the innings on a high note.

Sri Lanka took regular wickets, with Wanindu Hasaranga and Karunaratne each taking two, to help the island nation advance from Group B alongside Afghanistan to the next stage.

The winner of Friday’s Group A game between Pakistan and Hong Kong will join India in the Super Four.

On Saturday, Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan in the first Super Four match in Sharjah.

