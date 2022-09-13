Sri Lanka team welcomed with pride after winning the Asia Cup

Pakistan defeated by Sri Lanka in Asia cup 2022.

Sri Lanka won their 6th Asia cup as they were unpredictable.

The Asia Cup 2022 champions received warm greetings after their arrival in their hometown the Lankan tigers after defeating Pakistan.

The hosts won the Asian tournament against Pakistan by 23 runs on September 11 (Sunday) at the Dubai Global Arena.

Sri Lanka Cricket shared the photos of the terrific gathering on Twitter.

The triumphant group likewise partook in the triumph march in the city of Colombo with the captain Dasun Shanaka holding the prize alongside the players on a transport.

The fans and supporters praised the success and took pictures.

Pakistan team was defeated by the host of the Asia cup 2022 Sri Lanka team by 23 runs.

This was the 6th time Sri Lanka won the Asia cup and although not being the favorites one to win this cup Lankan team fired you and emerge victorious.

Take a look:

