Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live Score Updates.

Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by four wickets in their Super 4 encounter in the Asia Cup.
With five balls remaining, Sri Lanka successfully completed the 176-run mark thanks to contributions from Kushal Mendis (36), Pathum Nissanka (35), Danushka Gunathilaka (33), and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (31).
Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Naveen-ul-Haq each claimed two wickets for Afghanistan. Earlier, Afghanistan posted 175 for 6 after being called in to bat, with opener and wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz leading the way with a 45-ball 84 and Ibrahim Zadran adding 40. Maheesh Theekshana and Asitha Fernando each took one wicket for Sri Lanka, while Dilshan Madushanka took two.
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka
What. A. Knock!
The young @RGurbaz_21 impressed us yet again with a massive 84 runs (45 balls) in the first innings.
Well played, and congratulations on receiving the POTM!💪🏻#SLvAFG #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/gF8obb7ld8
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 3, 2022
The first #Super4 match of the DP World #AsiaCup comes to a close, and what an entertaining clash it's been! ⚔️
Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 grab the win, and the 2 points! 👏
Here's an update on the standings so far 📈#ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/DbukkpgGAs
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 3, 2022
Explosive action ✅
Plenty of drama✅
Inspiring comeback✅
The first #Super4 match of the DP World #AsiaCup had plenty to offer, and we've grabbed 📸's of it all!#SLvAFG #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/G4TQjHv2Ie
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 3, 2022
VICTORY! Bhanuka Rajapaksa has been key for the run chase!
Sri Lanka have been IMMENSE in the second innings. What effort!
SL 179/6 after #SriLanka won by 4 wickets (with 5 balls remaining)#SLvAFG #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 3, 2022
WICKET! Big wicket right at the death.
Twist in the tale, perhaps?
Rajapaksa b Naveen – 31 (14)
SL 174/6 after 18.3 ov
Just 2 to win!#SLvAFG #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 3, 2022
2 overs to go, and we officially have a nail-biter on our hands!
SL 168/5
They need 8 from 12#SLvAFG #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 3, 2022
WICKET! Oof, what a delivery! Rashid finally gets a scalp
Gunathilaka b Rashid – 33 (20)
SL 151/5 after 16.4 ov
They need 25 from 20#SLvAFG #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 3, 2022
30 deliveries to go!
Can #SriLanka bridge the gap?
SL 127/4 after 15 ov
They need 49 from 30#SLvAFG #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 3, 2022
WICKET! A fantastic effort to grab the catch.
Shanaka c Najibullah b Mujeeb – 10 (9)
SL 119/4 after 14.1 ov
They need 57 off 35#SLvAFG #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 3, 2022
Hustle is the name of the game here.
Sri Lanka need to keep up their momentum.
SL 119/3 after 14 ov
They need 57 off 36#SLvAFG #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 3, 2022
WICKET! What a ball! Unstoppable.
Assalanka b Nabi – 8 (14)
SL 94/3 after 11.3 ov
They need 82 from 51#SLvAFG #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 3, 2022
After a slow start, Rashid has had a fantastic over.
So much more to come!
SL 87/2 after 11 ov
They need 89 from 54 deliveries#SLvAFG #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 3, 2022
WICKET! Both SL openers gone. Afghanistan will be happy with that one.
Nissanka c Gurbaz b Mujeeb – 35 (28)
SL 80/2 after 9 ov#SLvAFG #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 3, 2022
WICKET! Afghanistan have been looking for this.
Kusal c Zadran b Naveen – 36 (19)
SL 62/1 afterr 6.3 ov#SLvAFG #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 3, 2022
What a way to finish the powerplay!
We're impressed with the #SriLanka openers.
SL 57/0 after 6 ov#SLvAFG #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 3, 2022
Innings Break!
A Stunning batting display from AfghanAtalan! 👌 👌
8️⃣4️⃣ for @RGurbaz_21
4️⃣0️⃣ for @IZadran18
1️⃣7️⃣ for @iamnajibzadran
1️⃣8️⃣0️⃣ on the board! Enough???
Over to our bowlers now. 👍 👍#AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 | #AFGvSL pic.twitter.com/fklBlZ74Pp
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 3, 2022
Innings break!
What an entertaining first half. Sri Lanka have a mountain to climb in the second innings.
AFG 175/6 after 20 ov
176 to win!#SLvAFG #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 3, 2022
WICKET! Another scalp in quick succession!
Najibullah run out Wanindu – 17 (10)
AFG 166/5 after 19 ov#SLvAFG #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 3, 2022
WICKET! A carrom ball and a quick catch. Great reflexes!
Mohammad Nabi c & b Theekshana – 1 (4)
AFG 166/4 after 18.5 ov#SLvAFG #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 3, 2022
WICKET! Second scalp for Dilshan Madushanka!
Ibrahim c Asitha b Madushanka – 40 (38)
AFG 151/3 after 17.2 ov#SLvAFG #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 3, 2022
An inside edge boundary to finish off the over.
It's Zadran x Zadran going forward!
AFG 145/2 after 16 ov#SLvAFG #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 3, 2022
WICKET! A much-needed scalp for Sri Lanka!
Gurbaz ends his knock with the highest individual score in the DP World #AsiaCup so far.
Gurbaz c Hasaranga b Asitha – 84 (45)
AFG 139/2 after 15.3 ov#SLvAFG #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 3, 2022
A strong partnership building between Gurbaz and Ibrahim.
5 overs to go!
AFG 138/1 after 15 ov#SLvAFG #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 3, 2022
HUGE strikes for Gurbaz. What a knock!
16 from the last over
AFG 111/1 after 13 ov#SLvAFG #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 3, 2022
We've seen plenty of extras so far. Sri Lanka need to be more careful.
AFG 95/1 after 12 ov#SLvAFG #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 3, 2022
10 down, 10 to go!
We head into the drinks break.
Score predictions?
AFG 83/1 after 10 ov #SLvAFG #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 3, 2022
There's no stopping @RGurbaz_21! ⚡️ ⚡️
This is a cracking 22-ball half-century from the young lad, his 5th in T20Is 💪 🏏#AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 | #AFGvSL pic.twitter.com/MVbdgCgUWC
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 3, 2022
5️⃣0️⃣ up for Rahmanullah Gurbaz! A crazy SR of 227.27, he's been immense!
This is the joint-fastest 50 in this tournament (tied with SKY)
AFG 74/1 after 8.3 ov #SLvAFG #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 3, 2022
Sri Lanka under pressure in the first half.
Can they pick up some key wickets?
AFG 70/1 after 8 ov#SLvAFG #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 3, 2022
A boundary and 3 singles to start things off for Afghanistan.
Gurbaz and Zazai off the mark!
AFG 7/0 after 1 ov#SLvAFG #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 3, 2022
The batters take the field. Here we go!#SLvAFG #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 3, 2022
🚨 Starting XI 🚨
We have got one change in our team from our last game, with @SamiShinwari45 coming in for the all-rounder @AzmatOmarzay. Here is our full starting XI ⬇️#AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 | #AFGvSL pic.twitter.com/y1h6MJPTwP
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 3, 2022
Sri Lanka unchanged 👊#SLvAFG #RoaringForGlory pic.twitter.com/zVHLBpJl0m
— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 3, 2022
Sri Lanka won the toss and choose to field first.#SLvAFG #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 3, 2022
The #Super4 of the DP World Asia Cup 🏆 is here!
Kicked off by two teams who refuse to back down from a challenge – Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 and Afghanistan 🇦🇫
Who will come out on top?#SLvAFG #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 3, 2022
