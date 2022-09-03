Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live Score Updates

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live Score Updates

Articles
Advertisement
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live Score Updates

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live Score Updates.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by four wickets in their Super 4 encounter in the Asia Cup.

With five balls remaining, Sri Lanka successfully completed the 176-run mark thanks to contributions from Kushal Mendis (36), Pathum Nissanka (35), Danushka Gunathilaka (33), and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (31).

Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Naveen-ul-Haq each claimed two wickets for Afghanistan. Earlier, Afghanistan posted 175 for 6 after being called in to bat, with opener and wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz leading the way with a 45-ball 84 and Ibrahim Zadran adding 40. Maheesh Theekshana and Asitha Fernando each took one wicket for Sri Lanka, while Dilshan Madushanka took two.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Advertisement
00:06 (PST)04 Sep

00:05 (PST)04 Sep

00:05 (PST)04 Sep

Advertisement
22:41 (PST)03 Sep

22:38 (PST)03 Sep

22:38 (PST)03 Sep

Advertisement
22:26 (PST)03 Sep

22:15 (PST)03 Sep

22:11 (PST)03 Sep

Advertisement
22:10 (PST)03 Sep

21:55 (PST)03 Sep

21:55 (PST)03 Sep

Advertisement
21:45 (PST)03 Sep

21:33 (PST)03 Sep

21:30 (PST)03 Sep

Advertisement
20:56 (PST)03 Sep

20:55 (PST)03 Sep

20:45 (PST)03 Sep

Advertisement
20:44 (PST)03 Sep

20:38 (PST)03 Sep

20:32 (PST)03 Sep

Advertisement
20:32 (PST)03 Sep

20:23 (PST)03 Sep

20:22 (PST)03 Sep

Advertisement
20:05 (PST)03 Sep

20:04 (PST)03 Sep

20:03 (PST)03 Sep

Advertisement
20:03 (PST)03 Sep

20:02 (PST)03 Sep

19:11 (PST)03 Sep

Advertisement
19:11 (PST)03 Sep

19:10 (PST)03 Sep

19:09 (PST)03 Sep

Advertisement
19:09 (PST)03 Sep

19:07 (PST)03 Sep

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story