Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live Score Updates.

Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by four wickets in their Super 4 encounter in the Asia Cup.

With five balls remaining, Sri Lanka successfully completed the 176-run mark thanks to contributions from Kushal Mendis (36), Pathum Nissanka (35), Danushka Gunathilaka (33), and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (31).

Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Naveen-ul-Haq each claimed two wickets for Afghanistan. Earlier, Afghanistan posted 175 for 6 after being called in to bat, with opener and wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz leading the way with a 45-ball 84 and Ibrahim Zadran adding 40. Maheesh Theekshana and Asitha Fernando each took one wicket for Sri Lanka, while Dilshan Madushanka took two.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka