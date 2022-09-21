Suryakumar Yadav tops Babar Azam in recent ICC T20I rankings.

KARACHI: Suryakumar Yadav of India beat Babar Azam of Pakistan to take third place in the most recent ICC T20I batting rankings on Wednesday.

Yadav shone for India with a composed 46 against Australia on Tuesday in the opening game of their three-game series in Mohali. This enabled him to pass Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan for first place in the T20I batter rankings.

Rizwan was now only 45 rating points ahead of Babar when the right-hander leapt in front of the latter.

After scoring a half-century in Pakistan’s loss to England on Tuesday in Karachi, Rizwan maintained a slim lead atop the rankings with an 825 rating point total.

Babar climbs to fourth in the most recent rankings after a lackluster showing at the Asia Cup and a return of 31 versus England in their series opener.

Aiden Markram, an aggressive batter from South Africa, is ranked second.

