At the age of 41, Roger Federer ended his illustrious professional tennis career with a loss in doubles against longtime foe Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup.

At the O2 Arena in London on Friday, Team Europe’s Federer and Nadal were defeated 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9 by Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World, who had won the most Grand Slam tournaments with 22 wins.

Federer made his comeback after more than a year away in front of a 17,500-person capacity audience at the O2 for a final dance alongside his great opponent on an exciting and unforgettable finish by the Thames.

He hadn’t played since losing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals in July 2021 until last Friday. The Swiss star underwent a third procedure on his right knee not long after that.

It seemed poetic that Federer would wrap things up by playing on the same court as Nadal, who was frequently an opponent on the court but later became a good friend.

When Federer served on match point in a tight decisive tiebreak with the clock already well past midnight (11:00pm GMT), he had the chance to win the doubles match, but Americans Sock and Tiafoe upended the plan.

Forehand winner from Sock gave Team World a 4-6 7-6 11-9 victory.

The entire crowded arena was virtually silent for a split second before the crowd exploded in applause for an overcome Federer.

Even Federer’s practice sessions at the O2 were standing-room only spectacles, and he entered the vast arena with Nadal just after 10 p.m. local time (9 p.m. GMT) for what would be his final dance to the crowd.

"I've performed this countless times, but this one feels unique. Federer earlier today wrote on Twitter, "Thank you to everyone who's coming tonight.

Prior to Federer, Pete Sampras had the male record of 14 major tennis championships. With eight at Wimbledon, six at the Australian Open, five at the US Open, and one at the French Open, Federer far exceeded that mark.

His impressive résumé boasts 103 career singles titles, 310 weeks at the top of the ATP rankings, a Davis Cup championship, and Olympic medals.

Federer was regarded as a statesman for tennis, someone whose enormous popularity helped draw followers to the game, in addition to his grace and effectiveness on the court.

