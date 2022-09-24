Thomas Tuchel could be deported from UK before Christmas

Thomas Tuchel may need to leave the UK before Christmas. Following a Champions League loss at Dinamo Zagreb earlier this month, the German manager was fired as Chelsea’s head coach and Graham Potter took over.

Six days after the transfer window closed, he was fired. During that time, he had been handed £250 million to bolster his team in order to mount a credible Premier League title campaign.

However, the season’s mediocre start—Chelsea lost twice in their first six games—led co-owner Todd Boehly to end the German’s employment.

To make matters worse, prior to the devastating loss in Croatia on September 6, Tuchel had disagreements with Boehly and members of his first-team players.

According to the reports, Tuchel’s dismissal from the Blues management position may result in his deportation from the UK as a result of Brexit regulations.

The manager who won the Champions League apparently entered the country on a post-Brexit Body Governing Body Endorsement visa, allowing him to lawfully remain in the country for 90 days following his dismissal.

According to a spokesman for Tuchel, we will follow UK regulations and modify all future plans. Final choices have not yet been made.

The German is still based in London, where his kids are still enrolled in the city’s public schools.

Similar to when he left Paris Saint-Germain in 2020, Tuchel is reportedly aiming for a rapid return to football management.

Just 33 days after being fired from the Parc des Princes managerial position, he was named Chelsea’s manager in January 2021. Four months later, he guided the Blues to their second-ever Champions League championship.

After his successes with both Chelsea and the French champions, Tuchel is still a household figure in football management, and he is likely to be interested in a move to the Bundesliga.

