Thomas Tuchel sacked by Chelsea

After losing to Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night.

Champions League, Chelsea fired manager Thomas Tuchel.

Thomas Tuchel, the 49-year-old former manager after 20 months of Paris St. Germain and Borussia Dortmund departs from Stamford Bridge.

Till a replacement is found, owner Todd Boehly has named Tuchel’s training staff as interim management.

According to a club statement, the owners feel that hiring a new head coach is “the right time”

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition,” the statement read.

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup, and Club World Cup in his time here.”

Four months subsequent to taking over for Plain Lampard on January 26, 2021, Tuchel drove the group to their subsequent Bosses Association title.

Soon thereafter, he added the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

