Tobias Foss claimed his surprise victory in road cycling world championships.

Time trial on Sunday was the result of a well performed race, even though he still.

Couldn’t comprehend what he had accomplished by winning the rainbow jersey.

Tobias Foss will be the only other Norwegian to wear a rainbow jersey from an elite race after Thor Hushovd.

who won the road race at Geelong, Australia in 2010, the final year the championships were held there.

The Norwegian, whose most notable victory to date came in the Tour de l’Avenir in 2019, admitted that he had not had high hopes before competing against the top cyclists in the world in Wollongong, Australia.

“I have to say, if I were top 10 today, I would be really, really satisfied, top five I was hoping for,” Foss said.

“To wear that jersey will be really, really special. I will try to honor it a best I can, and I will try to enjoy it as much as possible.”

The 25-year-old said he had enjoyed the 34.2 km Wollongong course, which had 24 turns on each of the two laps of a track through the suburbs and up into the city’s coastal hills.

“There was no real time to rest or to put down the power, you had to be really technical and push through the corners,” he added.

“It was really about using the terrain and going hard where the gradients were a bit steeper and taking a rest where it went a bit faster.

“I had really good coaching and we prepared really well and so it was a perfectly executed race.”

Foss was one of the first 50 competitors, so he had to wait until cyclists like two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar, Vuelta a Espana champion Remco Evenepoel, and double-defending champion Filippo Ganna completed the course.

“I wouldn’t say I’m the guy with the most confidence, I really didn’t believe it until it was over,” said Foss.

“I put everything out there today, I couldn’t have done anything better. I had to be satisfied and then the other guys had to do their race. But man, this is unbelievable.”

