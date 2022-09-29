Toni Duggan announces her pregnancy.

Toni Duggan, a standout for Everton and the Lionesses, made the pregnancy announcement just hours after her team’s 3-0 victory against bitter rivals Liverpool.

Duggan posted a pregnancy announcement on Instagram along with a picture of her ultrasound, a pair of mesh sneakers, and a baby shirt that read “coming soon.”

“Fantastic news! We are overjoyed to let everyone know we are expecting a kid,” she stated. Wow, it’s so unbelievable; we can’t wait to meet our newborn.

Her football team, Everton, also made a statement about her pregnancy. “Everton forward Toni Duggan has confirmed the wonderful news that she is pregnant,” they reported.

“Toni, who started her career with the Club but returned to the Blues last summer, will be assisted by Everton’s medical staff in the upcoming months as she continues light training.

But because she is preparing for the birth of her first child, she will sit out the rest of the 2022–23 season. Before the new member of the Blues family joins the team, “everyone at Everton offers her sincere congratulations.”

Football player Toni Duggan, 31, currently competes for Everton. In 2007, she made her professional football debut by defeating Watford Ladies with the game-winning goal in extra time to advance Everton to the FA Women’s Premier League Cup final.

Additionally, she received awards in 2009 for the FA Women’s Young Player of the Year, 2012 for England Women’s Under-23 Player of the Year, and 2013 for North West Female Player of the Year.

She confirmed her retirement from Everton in 2013 after six years and 40 games. Duggan moved to Barcelona in 2017 after spending three years there, becoming the first British player for the Spanish giants since Gary Lineker.

After 51 appearances, Duggan moved to Madrid, the capital of Spain, leaving Barcelona. She remained in the city for an additional two years until going back to her original club, Everton, in 2021.

Duggan has played 76 times and scored 22 goals for England since 2012, but she hasn’t competed for her nation since March 2020.

